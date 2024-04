LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews spent the early morning hours Sunday taking on a fire at a Lexington home.

The fire happened just after 7 a.m. on Skyview Lane in the Masterson Station neighborhood.

According to fire officials, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when they got there.

While the people living in the home are searching for a new place to stay, nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.