LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are battling a house fire in Lexington Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., Lexington Fire Department crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 128 Carlisle Avenue.

While en route, LFD says a large column of smoke was spotted. Upon arrival, LFD says heavy fire conditions were present in a one-story home.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire and say no injuries have been reported.