Crews battle house fire on Chestnut Ridge Drive in Lexington

Posted at 3:48 PM, Jun 13, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled a house fire in Lexington Thursday afternoon.

The Lexington Fire Department responded to the home at 173 Chestnut Ridge Drive around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a garage on fire.

When crews arrived, they found a fire coming from the garage that had extended into the attic space above it.

Once on scene, LFD says it took about five minutes to put out the fire.

No one was home at the time and no pets were injured.

The fire caused moderate damage to the house and the cause is under investigation.

Chestnut Ridge Drive is currently closed from Leestown Road to Trailwood Drive.

