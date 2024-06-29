Crews battle house fire on Westgate Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled a house fire in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood Friday night.

Lexington Fire Department reports they were dispatched to the 100 block of Westgate Drive around 9:20 p.m. for a home on fire.

When crews arrived on scene, there was heavy fire in the rear of the house.

All people inside the home had evacuated safely prior to firefighters' arrival.

The fire has been extinguished and one family will be displaced.

Investigators are on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

