Crews battle structure fire in historic area of downtown Mt. Vernon

MT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled a large structure fire in downtown Mount Vernon Tuesday afternoon.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department says the fire broke out in a vacant commercial building at the corner of Main Street and Richmond Street. The area consists of mostly historic structures built in the early 1900s.

Mount Vernon Fire Department

Officials say nearby roads will be closed for an extended period of time.

Due to the scale of the fire, the London and Berea Fire Departments, along with units from almost every department in Rockcastle County, are on scene assisting.

No word yet on what started the fire. We have a crew on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

