HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are battling a structure fire on Commerce Drive at B&B Buffing and Powder Coating in Harrodsburg.

According to officials, the fire started in the kitchen, and everyone was able to get out of the building.

Officials say the structure is a total loss.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.