Crews battled fire at under-demolition Irvine High School during high heat

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fire at the old Irvine High School disrupted demolition efforts at the building Tuesday.

No one was injured in the fire, which fire officials say was sparked accidentally as demolition crews cut a piece of metal.

Courtesy of Tennye Ohr

Fire crews came even in the high heat. Irvine Fire Chief Justin Patrick said it takes some encouragement to keep his firefighters hydrated, as they don't like to take breaks, he said.

"It's been bad heat-wise but several people have brought us water, Gatorade and we appreciate it I mean that helped a lot," Patrick said.

Tennye Ohr says her father was a long-time principal at the school before it shut down.

“Very sad to see part of the community be taken down. The last class to graduate there was 1970. Great and wonderful memories for Irvine high. Golden eagles.”

The high school was built in 1930. It will be replaced by a park set to open in the fall.

