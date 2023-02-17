Watch Now
Crews battling large business fire in Bath County

Posted at 4:36 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 16:38:17-05

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're receiving reports and videos of crews battling a large business fire in Bath County. Firefighters have reportedly been on scene for hours now.

We're told the fire is at Christian Social Services on Coyle Street in Owingsville.

Video of the fire can be seen here:

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more on air and online.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

