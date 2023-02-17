Crews battling large business fire in Bath County

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — We're receiving reports and videos of crews battling a large business fire in Bath County. Firefighters have reportedly been on scene for hours now.

We're told the fire is at Christian Social Services on Coyle Street in Owingsville.

Video of the fire can be seen here:

DEVELOPING: We have a crew headed to a fire in Owingsville at Christian Social Services on Coyle Street.



📷: Twitter/@kentuckyflips27 pic.twitter.com/8MxSgtRmKi — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) February 17, 2023

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more on air and online.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.