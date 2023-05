WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials report that crews are battling a large commercial building fire in Whitley County.

According to Goldbug Fire Rescue, the fire is in the 7000 block of KY Highway 92 West.

Officials say multiple fire and EMS agencies are on scene working to put out the fire.

We have a crew en route and we are working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.