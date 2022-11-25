Crews battling large structure fire in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisville firefighters are at the scene of a large structure fire in downtown Louisville.

MetroSafe tells WDRB News that the fire was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. That's between West Oak and West Hill streets in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, told WDRB fire crews were on scene within two minutes where they found a "multi-building fire at a vacant warehouse."

As of 7:00 p.m., the fire was not yet under control. Cooper said 13 fire trucks and engines with over 60 firefighters are on scene, where they're expected to remain throughout the evening.

Roads are being blocked near the scene as crews work to control the fire.