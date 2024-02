LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled several house fires early Thursday morning on Marlena Lane in Lexington.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a home that was under construction. The fire spread to two other homes that were also under construction.

No one was injured, and the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say all three homes are a total loss.