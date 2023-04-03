Crews continue search for missing 27-year-old Indiana man

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The search continues for a missing 27-year-old Indiana man.

Rescue teams from around central Kentucky have joined Jessamine County crews in the three-day search for him. Jessamine County Fire District and nearly 10 other fire and rescue crews have been searching for the 27-year-old since Saturday morning.

The Indiana man's family members were at today's search site but preferred not to be on camera. The man's name has not been released. Chief Danny Eades says they got the call to search the High Bridge community.

Eades says, "Jessamine County Sheriff's Office, due to some information they found, confirmed that it was a missing person's case from Indiana. We were notified Saturday morning."

Officials have said that both evidence and information from the family have led them to search in this area. Right now, they're planning to continue their search for a week for the family's sake.

LEX 18

"We're gonna try to keep searching until we feel like we have exhausted all avenues,” says Eades.

Right now, it's not clear why the man was in the area. Eades says the search began on the ground before moving to the water. Crews with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife have had to hold off assisting with water searches because of the Kentucky River’s unsafe conditions. They tell me that from Friday to Monday, water levels have risen seven feet.

Eades explains, "It's not easy to do the sonar work that you need to do because of the swift currents and all the debris that's in the water does make it more difficult. Luckily today, water levels are starting to drop, speed is starting to slow down."

As the search continues, Chief Eades is asking anyone in the area that might have additional information to contact law enforcement.

He asks, "If anybody saw anything suspicious in the area early Thursday morning that lives in the High Bridge community, please reach out to authorities and pass on any information that you might have."

Crews have been able to continue water searches today and will be rejoined by other units including the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.