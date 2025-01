LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was an early morning for Lexington firefighters, containing a fire at a home on Brighton Place Drive.

The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to Lexington Fire, crews had to engage in a defensive fire attack from outside the home because it was "too compromised to fight the fire from within."

Everyone who has inside the home was able to get out safely before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.