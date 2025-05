LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire crews spent the early morning hours Sunday taking on a house fire.

Calls for a structure fire came in for a home on Richmond Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

According to Lexington Fire, this was an electrical fire that extended to the back of the home.

The family living in the home got out safely and will be temporarily displaced, fire officials said.