Crews fighting fire at 84 Lumber in Lexington Saturady morning

Posted at 5:41 AM, Jan 20, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters have spent hours in the bitter cold batting a fire at a Lexington supply story early Saturday morning.

Lexington Police tell LEX 18 the fire happened just before 2 a.m. at 84 Lumber on Palumbo Drive.

As of 5 a.m., officials said the scene was still "very active."

We did have a crew on scene who saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Details are limited right now but Palumbo, Codell Drive, and East New Circle Road are all closed until further notice as crews continue to fight and investigate this fire.

LEX 18 will keep you updated on air and online as we find out more.

