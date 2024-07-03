Crews investigating after fire damages several buildings overnight in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are investigating after a fire damaged several buildings overnight in Lexington.

Officials responded to Belt Line Avenue near East Loudon at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday after a neighbor reported a house on fire.

When arriving on the scene, crews say they found a house in flames and a camper beside it.

Officials say that a house on the left side was also heavily damaged.

Crews report that the fire investigator has had trouble accessing the house because the middle of it collapsed.

Officials have confirmed that no one was hurt in the fire and that no one was living in the house.

According to officials, they are working to contact the individuals who were recently in the house.