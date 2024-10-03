Watch Now
News

Actions

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Somerset

Untitled design - 2024-10-03T072407.359.png
Somerset Fire Department via Facebook
Untitled design - 2024-10-03T072407.359.png
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Oct. 3 at 9:35 a.m.

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was hit and killed by a train in Somerset overnight on Thursday as 34-year-old Edward Yanicko.

Original Story:

The Somerset Fire Department reports that crews were dispatched overnight on Thursday to investigate a train that had struck a pedestrian on West Columbia Street and Mill Street.

Officials say they searched the area on foot and were able to locate the person with a drone.

According to officials, the Pulaski County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

The fire department reports that Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and the Somerset Police Department were also on the scene.

No other information regarding the incident has been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18