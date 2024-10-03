Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Somerset

UPDATE: Oct. 3 at 9:35 a.m.

The Pulaski County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was hit and killed by a train in Somerset overnight on Thursday as 34-year-old Edward Yanicko.

Original Story:

The Somerset Fire Department reports that crews were dispatched overnight on Thursday to investigate a train that had struck a pedestrian on West Columbia Street and Mill Street.

Officials say they searched the area on foot and were able to locate the person with a drone.

According to officials, the Pulaski County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.

The fire department reports that Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and the Somerset Police Department were also on the scene.

No other information regarding the incident has been released.