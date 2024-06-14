Crews investigating after vehicle found crashed into building on Bryan Station Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are investigating an incident in which a vehicle crashed into a building on Bryan Station Road at around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and dispatch was not called until two hours later.

Officials said that the vehicle hit an unoccupied building, and the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

According to officials, a Kroger employee reported seeing the car in the building around 6 a.m. on Friday, but dispatch wasn't called until 8 a.m.

Lexington police said they are reviewing footage in the area for any leads in the investigation and added that code enforcement is on the scene examining the building.