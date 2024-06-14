Watch Now
News

Actions

Crews investigating after vehicle found crashed into building on Bryan Station Road

IMG_0921.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_0921.jpg
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jun 14, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are investigating an incident in which a vehicle crashed into a building on Bryan Station Road at around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and dispatch was not called until two hours later.

Officials said that the vehicle hit an unoccupied building, and the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

According to officials, a Kroger employee reported seeing the car in the building around 6 a.m. on Friday, but dispatch wasn't called until 8 a.m.

Lexington police said they are reviewing footage in the area for any leads in the investigation and added that code enforcement is on the scene examining the building.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18