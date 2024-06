LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire officials are investigating what caused a fire on Quinton Court near the Woodhill Drive area around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials, a smokey odor was reported in a building.

Officials say they were able to contain the fire to the room where it started and put it out.

No one was hurt, and it's unclear how badly the room was damaged.