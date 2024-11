LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Trent Boulevard just after 7:20 a.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, when arriving on the scene, "visible smoke was coming from the second story of the apartment."

Officials say the fire was extinguished, and there were no injuries.

A fire investigator is on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

There is no word on how many people will be displaced due to the fire.