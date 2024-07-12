Watch Now
Crews put out fire at Lexington apartment building

Posted at 9:09 PM, Jul 11, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews put out a fire at a Lexington apartment building Thursday night.

Around 8:12 p.m., the Lexington Fire Department responded to 2800 Alumni Drive at the Eastridge Apartments for a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the building.

Fire crews entered the building and contained the fire to one apartment. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.

The residents of that apartment will be displaced.

Fire investigators are on scene to determine a cause.

