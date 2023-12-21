Watch Now
News

Actions

Crews put out garage, RV fire on Manitoba Lane

Screenshot 2023-12-20 213818.png
Stephanie Bailey Jones/Facebook
Screenshot 2023-12-20 213818.png
Posted at 9:40 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 21:41:41-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled a garage fire in Lexington Wednesday night.

The Lexington Fire Department reports it responded to the 100 block of Manitoba Lane around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a detached garage on fire.

IMG_0145(1).jpg

When crews arrived, they found the detached garage fully involved, as well as a nearby RV. LFD says the nearby home had limited external exposure.

Officials say there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished. The garage and RV are total losses.

Investigators will determine the origin and cause.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18