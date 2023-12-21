Crews put out garage, RV fire on Manitoba Lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled a garage fire in Lexington Wednesday night.

The Lexington Fire Department reports it responded to the 100 block of Manitoba Lane around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a detached garage on fire.

LEX 18

When crews arrived, they found the detached garage fully involved, as well as a nearby RV. LFD says the nearby home had limited external exposure.

Officials say there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished. The garage and RV are total losses.

Investigators will determine the origin and cause.