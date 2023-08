LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews quickly put out a house fire Tuesday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., LFD responded to Battery Street for reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the second-floor bedroom of a home. The fire has since been extinguished.

One patient was treated for smoke inhalation.

No word yet on if anyone was displaced.