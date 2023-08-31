Watch Now
Crews respond to 3-car crash in downtown Lexington

Posted at 6:55 PM, Aug 31, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a crash in downtown Lexington Thursday evening.

Three cars crashed at East High Street and Clay Avenue and caused a pileup.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

We have a crew on scene and we're working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

