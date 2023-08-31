Crews respond to 3-car crash in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a crash in downtown Lexington Thursday evening.

Three cars crashed at East High Street and Clay Avenue and caused a pileup.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

DEVELOPING: We have a crew on the scene of a three-car crash at E High Street and Clay Avenue in Lexington.



We're working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/MIBctATM8a — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) August 31, 2023

We have a crew on scene and we're working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.