LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a fire in downtown Lexington Tuesday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., Lexington Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 100 block of N Limestone for reports of smoke coming from the building.

Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke and upgraded the scene to a working structure fire.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the 1st floor.

LFD says there are no reports of injuries.

Investigators are on scene to determine origin and cause.