LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency and police crews responded to a crash involving a school bus on New Circle Road Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on W New Circle Road between Boardwalk and Newtown Pike.

As of 4:30 p.m., one inner loop lane is open and two outer loop lanes are open.

Our crew on scene says they saw around 10 kids being moved from the wrecked bus to another bus to take them home.

