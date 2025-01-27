Crews respond to early morning apartment fire on South Locust Hill Drive in Lexington

UPDATE: Jan. 27 at 9:25 a.m.

The Lexington Fire Department confirmed with LEX 18 that at least 10 people will be displaced following the early morning apartment fire on South Locust Hill Drive.

Original Story:

Crews responded to an apartment fire on Monday just before 5:40 a.m. on South Locust Hill Drive in Lexington.

According to officials, when arriving on the scene, they saw heavy fire on the second floor of a three-story apartment building, extending into the attic.

Officials said they were able to contain the fire in the second-floor apartment, the one above it, and some in the attic.

According to officials, two adults and two children in the second-floor apartment were checked out on the scene.

Further, officials said two people were in the apartment below the fire and two additional people from the apartment building who EMS also checked out.

Officials reported that a dog and a cat were removed from the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.