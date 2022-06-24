WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are on scene of a fire that started early Friday morning in downtown Monticello.

Monticello Fire Chief Gabe Heatherly said the fire was noticed while crews responded to a separate fire around midnight. Crews were able to put that initial fire out within 30 minutes.

According to Heatherly, around 3 a.m. Friday a second fire was reported at the Bill Wray building off of North Main Street, right next to Wayne County Courthouse.

The building is vacant but there are apartments behind it. Officials say four to six families are displaced until it is decided what to do with the vacant building, which is a total loss.

A person was taken to the hospital for evaluation but their injuries are not serious.

LEX 18 has a crew headed to the scene, stay with us for the latest updates.