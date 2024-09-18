Crews respond to early morning structure fire at 2 homes in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hazard Fire Department reports that they were dispatched to a working structure fire at two homes on Baker Street early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, when arriving on the scene, there were "heavy flames and fire in every area of the two separate residential homes."

Officials say that they immediately began to extinguish the fire due to the close proximity of other homes.

According to officials, Chief Robert Keith requested that other departments respond to the scene with tankers to help with water supply efforts.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the two homes and protect the surrounding homes.

Officials reported that the cause of the fire was unknown and that no injuries had been reported.