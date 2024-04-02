Watch Now
News

Actions

Crews respond to fire at abandoned building on Short Shun Road in Jessamine County

image000001 (1).jpg
LEX 18
image000001 (1).jpg
Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 07:55:12-04

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County crews responded around 4:00 a.m. on Short Shun Road and US 27 for an abandoned building on fire.

According to officials, UK owns the building, and it's known to have squatters. They are confident that the building was set on fire by a person, either intentionally or accidentally.

Officials say the building was already in bad shape, so they allowed it to burn while protecting a nearby barn and shed.

The fire is out, but hot spots will remain; officials are hopeful the weather will put them out.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18