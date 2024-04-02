Crews respond to fire at abandoned building on Short Shun Road in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County crews responded around 4:00 a.m. on Short Shun Road and US 27 for an abandoned building on fire.

According to officials, UK owns the building, and it's known to have squatters. They are confident that the building was set on fire by a person, either intentionally or accidentally.

Officials say the building was already in bad shape, so they allowed it to burn while protecting a nearby barn and shed.

The fire is out, but hot spots will remain; officials are hopeful the weather will put them out.