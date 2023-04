LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a fire at Joella's Hot Chicken Sunday afternoon in the Hamburg area in Lexington.

According to officials, the fire is extinguished and contained to the rear outside walkout.

Officials also say that there is no extension into the main restaurant.

There are no injuries and the fire is under investigation.

