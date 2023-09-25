Crews respond to fire at Lexington Rally's

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a fire at a Lexington Rally's Monday afternoon.

The Lexington Fire Department was dispatched to the Rally's on Richmond Road around 4:45 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, smoke and flames were visible.

As of 5:45 p.m., the bulk of the fire in the kitchen area is under control.

LFD says no injuries have been reported.

Officials say the building is a total loss and the restaurant will be closed for a while.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause.

