Crews respond to fire at Nicholasville pediatrician's office

Posted at 11:40 AM, Jan 14, 2024
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters spent Sunday morning battling a fire at a pediatrician's office in downtown Nicholasville.

According to Nicholasville Fire, the fire happened just after 8 a.m. on North Main Street.

The fire started in the attic of the office building, officials say.

There's critical damage to the entire building and the roof was destroyed as a result of the flames.

Fire officials add that no one was around the building when the fire happened so no injuries have been reported.

Nicholasville Fire leaders say the area of Main Street where the fire happened will likely be shut down for the rest of the day due to ice from the water used to put out the fire.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

