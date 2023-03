LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to Southern Middle School Thursday evening for reports of a fire in the building.

When crews arrived on scene, they upgraded it to a working structure fire as they found smoke throughout the building.

LFD says the fire was contained to two rooms and crews are completing a secondary search. They say no injuries are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.