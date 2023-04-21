Crews respond to fire at Triple T Metals in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple fire crews from Jessamine and Garrard counties have responded to a fire at Triple T Metals in Lancaster.

Smoke can be seen from miles away. At this point, there is no word on any injuries.

"It was an explosion — a big explosion because I live over on the other side of the hill and it knocked pictures off my wall. I think it was a gas tank explosion. Some of these cars have gas still in them and when you crush them, the blow," said Corey Benge.

