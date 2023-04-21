Watch Now
News

Actions

Crews respond to fire at Triple T Metals in Lancaster

more smoke.jpg
LEX 18
more smoke.jpg
smoke.jpg
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 12:32:56-04

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple fire crews from Jessamine and Garrard counties have responded to a fire at Triple T Metals in Lancaster.

Smoke can be seen from miles away. At this point, there is no word on any injuries.

"It was an explosion — a big explosion because I live over on the other side of the hill and it knocked pictures off my wall. I think it was a gas tank explosion. Some of these cars have gas still in them and when you crush them, the blow," said Corey Benge.

Stay with us for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!