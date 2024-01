LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a fire at the UK Good Samaritan Hospital around 12:27 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, the initial report was for a fire alarm, but when crews arrived on the scene, it was upgraded to a structure fire due to a slight haze coming from a mechanical room.

Officials say the fire has been extinguished, and no injuries are reported.

A fire investigator is en route to the scene to determine the cause.