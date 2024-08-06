Crews respond to flipped over vehicle on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews were on the scene in Lexington where a vehicle was flipped over on Winchester Road and Zesta Place on Tuesday morning, and one person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

Officials reported that police were called to the area at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday in regards to a vehicle that was flipped over. One driver, according to officials, suffered a "medical emergency" and had to be extracted from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

Further, the driver was reported to have "non-life-threatening injuries," and, according to officials, Winchester Road was back open at around 9:20 a.m.

This is a developing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.

