Crews respond to Greenwell Ford Road in Bardstown for reported water rescue

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bardstown Fire Department responded to Greenwell Ford Road on June 29 to a reported water rescue of canoers.

According to officials, they went to the nearest overpass at the 12-mile marker on the Bluegrass Parkway and deployed a night vision drone.

Officials say a nearby resident helped them get to the closest location on Greenwell Ford Road from the canoers' shared location.

According to officials, they ended up in a field, which led them to a creek where they made contact with the canoers.

Officials say they were able to bring the canoers to land, and they didn't require medical attention.

According to officials, the canoers had mis-timed their route and couldn't reach their exit point before sunset.