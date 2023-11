LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to officials, crews were dispatched around 7:07 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a structure fire at the 600 block of Northside Drive in Lexington.

When arriving on the scene, crews upgraded to a working structure fire.

Around 7:40 a.m., the fire was extinguished, but crews were still looking for hotspots.

Officials say there were no injuries, and investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.