SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department says they responded to a house fire on Jarvis Avenue on July 3.

According to officials, upon arrival at the scene, they found a heavy fire coming from the rear of the home.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished, and after an investigation, they discovered that a golf cart parked in the driveway underneath the balcony caught on fire and spread to the home.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.