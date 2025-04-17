Crews respond to house fire on Paris Pike

UPDATE: April 17 at 11:25 a.m.

Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Derek Roberts reports that crews responded to 2775 Paris Pike around 10:12 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a structure fire that had spread to the attic space.

Officials say that the fire has been extinguished and there are no injuries.

According to officials, the home was under renovation and no one will be displaced.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Original Story:

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire Thursday morning on Paris Pike.

LEX 18 crew at the scene says the roadway is closed at Paris Pike and southbound La Grange.

