LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a house fire at the 1800 block of Russell Cave Road Wednesday morning.

When arriving on the scene, officials say smoke and visible flames were coming from the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and there were no injuries.

According to officials, two people were displaced due to the fire, and investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.