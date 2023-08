LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a Lexington house fire Monday afternoon.

At 5:10 p.m., Lexington Fire Department units arrived at the home on Oak Creek Drive. Crews were able to get the fire under control in nine minutes.

The fire displaces two adults, their children, and their pets. One cat did not survive.

The family was not home at the time of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.