LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating after they responded to an overnight crash involving one vehicle on New Circle Road.

According to police, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on Friday near Winchester Road, in which the vehicle struck a light pole.

Police say that the driver fled on foot, and the passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lexington police are looking for the driver and are unclear on charges.