LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Fire Department says a crew responded to reports of a 1,500-gallon gas spill Wednesday morning at the Sunoco gas station on Red Mile Road.

The gas spill happened when a fuel company was filling underground tanks.

LFD tells us the spill has been mostly contained to the ground and a catch basin.

Pecco is on scene doing clean up and checking manholes down stream.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.