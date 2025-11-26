Crews respond to quadplex apartment fire on Walling Avenue in Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Campbellsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a quadplex apartment fire Tuesday night on Walling Avenue.

According to officials, upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire in the upstairs apartment.

As a result, officials say they extinguished the fire, searched for occupants, and provided an overhaul.

Officials say that one apartment sustained fire and smoke damage, while another had water damage.

According to officials, the other two apartments were not affected, and no one was injured.

Officials say the cause of the fire was cooking-related.