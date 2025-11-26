Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Crews respond to quadplex apartment fire on Walling Avenue in Campbellsville

587296387_1281471827360155_749620971665270652_n.jpg
Campbellsville Fire and Rescue via Facebook
587296387_1281471827360155_749620971665270652_n.jpg
Posted

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Campbellsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a quadplex apartment fire Tuesday night on Walling Avenue.

According to officials, upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire in the upstairs apartment.

As a result, officials say they extinguished the fire, searched for occupants, and provided an overhaul.

Officials say that one apartment sustained fire and smoke damage, while another had water damage.

According to officials, the other two apartments were not affected, and no one was injured.

Officials say the cause of the fire was cooking-related.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18