Crews respond to semi crash on I-75 southbound in Rockcastle County

Brodhead Fire Department
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jan 17, 2024
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Brodhead Fire Department reports that around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a collision at mile marker 68 on I-75 southbound in Rockcastle County.

According to BFD, when arriving on the scene, there were two tractor-trailers involved with heavy entrapment. Officials say that they had to use the "jaws of life" to extricate the individual(s) trapped.

It is unclear how many individuals were involved.

BFD says that one lane of I-75 is currently open but could be closed intermittently.

Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.

