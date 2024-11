CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a semi-truck crash on I-64 westbound in Clark County just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the semi-truck flipped over and was blocking the roadway.

Crews say they were able to remove it from the roadway before the morning commute.

It is unclear what caused the wreck or if anyone was hurt.

LEX 18 is working to learn more information.