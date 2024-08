LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a structure fire on Friday morning on Alamo Drive in Lexington that reportedly left six people displaced.

Officials on the scene reported that the home is a total loss and that two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but they did get out safe.

According to officials, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

