Crews respond to fire at Lexington mansion on Damar Dr. off Old Richmond Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a mansion on Damar Drive off Old Richmond Road in Lexington on Friday morning.

When officials arrived on the scene, they said the call had been upgraded so that additional crews and resources could respond, as the structure was estimated to be 9,000 square feet.

According to officials, they are still working to extinguish the fire, and all occupants are out of the home.

Officials said it is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

